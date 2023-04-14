Jannik Sinner will meet Holger Rune in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will complete the semifinals with this fascinating matchup. It’s going to be Jannik Sinner playing against Holger Rune for a place in the final. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune online free in the US on Fubo]

Sinner appears in the semifinals after having a perfect match in the previous round. He was lucky enough to avoid Novak Djokovic there based on what the draw presented, but he took advantage of the opportunity. The Italian got here after a 6-2; 6-2 win vs another player coming from that country in Lorenzo Musetti.

Rune also had a simplified path thanks to Matteo Berrettini’s walkover in the round of 16. However, he validated it with a great 6-3; 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. In the head-to-head vs Sinner the Danish leads the series 1-0.

When will Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune be played?

Jannik Sinner will take on Holger Rune in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 this Saturday, April 15. The game will be played at Court Rainier III.

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

*Estimated

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune in the US

The match between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis TV and Tennis Channel are the other options.