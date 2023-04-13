Lorenzo Musetti will meet Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Jannik Sinner online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will include the clash between young Italian players. It's going to be Jannik Sinner against Lorenzo Musetti. Stay here to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Musetti comes from a surprising result that not many people predicted. The Italian had an enormous victory vs Novak Djokovic by 4-6; 7-5; 6-4 an almost three hours of relentless competition. In this duel between players from the same country Sinner leads the series over Musetti 1-0.

Sinner has been a consistent Top 10 for a while, and he continues proving that. He defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-0; 3-1 (ret) in the round of 32, but his latest game was a bigger challenge. His win over Hubert Hurkacz was a 3-6; 7-6 (6); 6-1 that included saving a match point in the tie break.

When will Lorenzo Musetti vs Jannik Sinner be played?

Lorenzo Musetti will play against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 this Friday, April 14. The game will be played at Court Rainier III.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

*Estimation

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Jannik Sinner in the US

The matchup between Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be available to live stream on Tennis TV.