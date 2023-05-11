Novak Djokovic will return to competition at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome, in which he will face Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. Here, check out when and how to watch this match in the US.

Novak Djokovic will return to competition at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome, in which he will face Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the tennis tournament. The Serbian is the defending champion but it won’t be an easy path for him to the trophy.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry online free on Fubo in the US]

Djokovic is coming from missing the Mutua Madrid Open due to a fitness issue, as well as two early losses in Monte-Carlo and the Srpska Open. However, the World number 1 has never failed to reach at least the quarterfinals at the Italian Open, which he has won six times.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old Etcheverry will play for the first time against a Top 10. He won his first round match 7-6(7), 6-3 against Frenchman Luca Van Assche. The Argentinian

has had good results in clay this year, including reaching his first two ATP Tour finals in Santiago and Houston.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry be played?

Novak Djokovic and Tomas Etcheverry will face each other for the Round of 64 of the 2023 Italian Open in Rome on Friday, May 12. The game will be played at the Center Court of the Foro Italico.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

*Not before

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the US for free

The game between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Etcheverry in the Round of 64 of the 2023 Italian Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. You can also watch it on the ATP Tennis Channel.