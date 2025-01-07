Latest update on Isaac Guerendo’s knee brings positive news for the 49ers ahead of the 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers lost several players during the 2024 season, significantly impacting their trenches, which were left severely depleted. However, one of the first pieces of good news regarding injuries has emerged: Isaac Guerendo’s knee isn’t as bad as initially feared.
According to information shared by Matt Barrows, Guerendo’s MRI revealed no ACL damage. Unfortunately, he did suffer an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain, which will keep him in rehab for several weeks during the offseason.
Developing story…
