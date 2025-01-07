NFL News: Derek Carr issues warning to Saints front office regarding his contract

Derek Carr managed to throw just 15 touchdowns during the 2024 season with the New Orleans Saints, a short year for him as he played only 10 games. Recently, it was revealed that Carr issued a serious warning to the team’s front office regarding his contract to avoid misunderstandings heading into the 2025 season.

In strong recent comments, Carr warned the Saints’ leadership that he would not accept a pay cut, stating firmly, “I wouldn’t take a pay cut. Yeah, I wouldn’t do that. Especially with what I put on tape.” However, he clarified that he would be open to a contract restructure if necessary.

Acknowledging the physical toll of football, Carr emphasized the unfairness of earning less than he feels he deserves as a quarterback, saying, “I wouldn’t take anything less to do this. It’s hard enough putting our bodies through it. And you’re trying to get everything you can for your family for it.”

Developing story…