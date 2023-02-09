The matchup for the title in Serie del Caribe 2023 has finally arrived. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The final of Serie del Caribe 2023 is ready at Venezuela. The game to crown a new baseball champion in the region will be played at Estadio Monumental in Caracas on Friday, February 10. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch Serie del Caribe Final 2023 online free in the US on FuboTV]

The famous Serie del Caribe has delivered an extraordinary 2023 edition for baseball fans. The champions of the professional leagues in Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba, Panama, Curaçao and Colombia finished a thrilling round robin stage as, for the first time ever, the traditional tournament had eight participants.

After the group stage, Mexico (Cañeros of Los Mochis), Venezuela (Lions of Caracas), Colombia (Cowboys of Monteria) and the Dominican Republic (Tigers of Licey) got their ticket to the semifinals. Now, it's time to play for the title. Remember, this is the biggest preview towards the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Serie del Caribe Final 2023: Starting Time

The final of Serie del Caribe 2023 is scheduled to be played on Friday, February 10 at 6:30 PM (ET). The game for the title will be held at Estadio Monumental in Caracas, Venezuela.

Serie del Caribe Final 2023: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The final of Serie del Caribe 2023 from Venezuela will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.