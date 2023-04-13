Taylor Fritz will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will have a great match in the quarterfinals. Looking for a place in the semifinals, Taylor Fritz will clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas online free in the US on Fubo]

Fritz will have his most complicated matchup so far against the champion of the last two editions. The American had a meaningful win over Stanislas Wawrinka in his first game, and then he was able to repeat it against a promising young player. He defeated Jiri Lehecka 4-6; 6-4; 6-1 in 1h 43m.

Tsitsipas started as one of the main favorites following the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. His performances have been as good as it was expected while he goes for his third title in a row. The Greek arrives with little time on the court since he beat Nicolás Jarry 6-3; 6-4. Their head-to-head has Tsitsipas 3-0 vs Fritz.

When will Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

Taylor Fritz will play against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 this Friday, April 14. The game will be played at Court Rainier III.

Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:20 AM

CT: 5:20 AM

MT: 4:20 AM

PT: 3:20 AM

*Estimation

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US

The match between Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis TV is the other option.