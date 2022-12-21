What would happen if tomorrow a college football team must play a big final against another football team but from another country. Only one college team will be able to cover that spot. Check here the answer.

Which is the most USMNT-like college football team in 2022?

This is not about soccer and the 2022 FIFA World Cup but after the NCAA DI Football regular season is over it's time to choose which team could represent United States in an 'international american football cup'.

After the regular season, Bowls Fever begins with several games before the start of the 2023 CFP in January. But it is possible to name the USMNT-like college football team before knowing the CFP winner.

Most of the US college football team could represent the country in any international event, but only one might be able to play several stages until reaching the big final.

Which college football team looks like the USMNT in 2022?

Georgia Bulldogs are the only ones that could win an ‘International American Football Cup’, they not only had a perfect season (again) but they won all the regular season games with an average of 39.15 points per game.

Three other teams to consider as USMNT-like:

1.TCU

2.ohio

3.Alabama

The Bulldogs are one of the big favorites to win the 2023 College Football Playoff, but the TCU Horned Frogs could easily be the second option should the Bulldogs fail to play an international final.

The probable national football teams that could play against the USMNT college football team are Australia, Mexico, Canada, England, Germany and perhaps Spain.