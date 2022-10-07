Alabama will try to defend their top spot in the national rankings against Texas A&M in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 6 in the 2022 College Football Season, Alabama will host Texas A&M. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The Crimson Tide is back and has reclaimed the top spot in the national rankings after a very convincing 49-26 win at Arkansas. Now, Alabama continues the toughest stretch on their schedule against Texas A&M, before facing four ranked teams on consecutive weeks: Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss. Alabama are a 24-point favorite at home for the game with Texas A&M, but the truth is everyone's waiting that looming matchup against the Volunteers on October 15th.

Texas A&M seemed to be for real after two impressive wins against Miami (17-9) and Arkansas (23-21). Nevertheless, the Aggies suffered a crushing loss last weekend at Mississippi State and now they are an unranked team. In 2021, Texas A&M pulled one of the biggest upsets of the season by beating Alabama 41-38 in a thriller. That was the only regular-season loss for the Crimson Tide and spiced up the complicated relationship between head coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, who once worked together at LSU.

Alabama vs Texas A&M: Date

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 8 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama vs Texas A&M: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Alabama vs Texas A&M in the US

The great duel between Alabama and Texas A&M in Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and CBS.