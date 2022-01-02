Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will meet each other for the second tie of the ATP Cup 2022 group stage between Germany and the USA. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the ATP Cup 2022 group stage in the US

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will face each other as part of the Germany vs USA fixture for the ATP Cup 2022 group stage. The USA want to get their second group win. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

Zverev is coming to this match after winning his first match against Cameron Norrie in two straight sets. However, Germany failed to win the series against Great Britain, as Dan Evans defeated Struff and the pair Zverev/Krawietz lost to Evans/Murray. They are third in the group standings.

Meanwhile, the USA are atop of the group, after defeating Canada in the three games of the tie. Fritz shockingly beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first match of the tournament and now he’s going after another upset to help team USA.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (estimated)

Location: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sidney, Australia.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM (estimated)

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines

Zverev and Fritz have faced each other on five occasions, with the German winning three of them. Their last match took place last year at Indian Wells, where the American pulled off an incredible match to take down Zverev in three sets.

How to watch or live stream Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz in the US

The ATP Cup 2022 group stage fixture between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz to be played on Monday, January 3, 2022 at will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to DraftKings, Germany’s Alexander Zverev is the favorite for this match with odds of -500, while American Taylor Fritz has odds of +340.

DraftKings Alexander Zverev -500 Taylor Fritz +340

