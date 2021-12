The third edition of the ATP Cup is almost here. Check out the bracket, schedule, teams, results and how to watch this tennis tournament in the US.

ATP Cup 2022: Bracket, schedule, teams and how to watch

The third edition of the ATP Cup will kick off the 2022 men’s tennis season in Australia. The best players in the world will try to take the trophy home. The current champions are Russia, who also won the Davis Cup in November.

Seven of the top 10 men’s players are set to compete at the event. However, Spaniard Rafael Nadal won’t be part of his home country team, while 2020 champion Novak Djokovic, also decided to withdraw from the event amid the controversy surrounding his vaccination status.

The ATP Cup 2022 format consists in a group stage, where 16 teams are split into four groups, with each group playing a round robin format. Each tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles. The four winners of the group advance to the semi-finals.

ATP Cup 2022: Teams and players

The 16 national teams were determined by the ATP ranking of the highest ranked player from each nation. The only exception is Australia, who play the tournament as hosts. Here, is the list of players chosen to represent their respective countries:

Serbia - Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Cacic, Matej Sabanov.

Russia - Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Evgeny Karlovskiy.

Germany - Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz.

Greece - Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Petros Tsitsipas, Markos Kalovelonis, Aristotelis Thanos.

Italy - Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli, Fabio Fognini.

Norway - Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Lukas Hellum-Lilleengen, Leyton Rivera, Andreja Petrovic.

Poland - Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Kacper Zuk, Jan Zielinski, Szymon Walkow.

Canada - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky, Steven Diez.

Great Britain - Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Jamie Murray.

Argentina - Diego Schwartzman, Federico Delbonis, Federico Coria, Maximo Gonzalez, Andres Molteni.

France - Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Fabrice Martin

Chile - Cristian Garin, Alejandro Tabilo, Tomas Barrios Vera.

Spain - Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pedro Martinez.

Georgia - Nikoloz Basilashvili, Aleksandre Metreveli, Aleksandre Bakshi, Zura Tkemaladze, Saba Purtseladze.

United States - Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Brandon Nakashima, Rajeev Ram

Australia - Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Max Purcell, John Peers, Luke Saville.

ATP Cup 2022: Groups

Group A: Serbia, Norway, Chile, Spain.

Group B: Russia, Italy, France, Australia.

Group C: Germany, Canada, Great Britain, USA.

Group D: Greece, Poland, Argentina, Georgia.

ATP Cup 2022: How to watch

The 2022 ATP Cup will be broadcasted in the United States by Tennis Channel. Meanwhile, in the UK you can watch it on Amazon Prime. The tournament will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, while viewers in India can watch it on Discovery India.

ATP Cup 2022: Schedule

*All dates and times are for the US (ET). Players to be confirmed.

Friday, December 31

Ken Rosewall Arena

Chile vs Spain

Tabilo vs Carreño (6:00 PM)

Bautista Agut vs Garin (7:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Qudos Bank Arena

Argentina vs Georgia

Delbonis vs Metreveli (6:00 PM)

Schwartzman vs Basilashvili (7:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Saturday, January 1

Ken Rosewall Arena

Serbia vs Norway

Lajovic vs Durasovic (12:30 AM estimated)

TBD vs Ruud (TBD)

Doubles TBD

Russia vs France

Singles - players TBD (5:00 PM)

Singles - players TBD (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Qudos Bank Arena

Greece vs Poland

Pervolarakis vs Majchrzak (12:30 AM estimated)

Tsitsipas vs Hurckacz (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Canada vs USA

Shapovalov vs Isner (5:00 PM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Sunday, January 2

Ken Rosewall Arena

Italy vs Australia

Sinner vs Duckworth (12:30 AM estimated)

Berrettini vs De Minaur (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Poland vs Georgia

Majchrzak vs Metrevil (5:00 PM)

Hurkacz vs Basilashvili (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Qudos Bank Arena

Germany vs Great Britain

Struff vs Evans (12:30 AM estimated)

Zverev vs Norrie (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Norway vs Spain

Durasovic vs Carreño (5:00 PM)

Ruud vs Bautista Agut (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Monday, January 3

Ken Rosewall Arena

Greece vs Argentina

Pervolarakis vs Delbonis (12:30 AM estimated)

Tsitsipas vs Schwartzman (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Germany vs USA

Struff vs Isner (5:00 PM)

Zverev vs Fritz (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Qudos Bank Arena

Serbia vs Chile

Singles (12:30 AM estimated)

Singles (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Italy vs France

Singles (5:00 PM)

Singles (6:20 PM)

Doubles TBD

Tuesday, January 4

Qudos Bank Arena

Russia vs Great Britain

Singles (12:30 AM estimated)

Medvedev vs De Minaur (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Poland vs Argentina

Marjchrzak vs Delbonis (5:00 PM)

Hurkacz vs Schwartzman (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Ken Rosewall Arena

Canada vs Great Britain

Shapovalov vs Evans (12:30 AM estimated)

Auger-Aliassime vs Norrie (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Norway vs Chile

Durasovic vs Tabilo (5:00 PM estimated)

Ruud vs Garin (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Wednesday, January 5

Ken Rosewall Arena

Serbia vs Spain

Singles (12:30 AM estimated)

Singles (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Russia vs Italy

Singles (5:00 PM)

Medvedev vs Berrettini (6:20 estimated)

Doubles TBD

Qudos Bank Arena

Greece vs Georgia

Pervolarakis vs Metrevili (12:30 AM estimated)

Tsitsipas vs Basilashvili (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Great Britain vs USA

Evans vs Isner (5:00 PM)

Norrie vs Fritz (6:20 PM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Thursday, January 6

Qudos Bank Arena

Germany vs Canada

Struff vs Shapovalov (12:30 AM estimated)

Zverev vs Auger-Aliassime (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

France vs Australia

Singles (12:30 AM estimated)

Singles (1:50 AM estimated)

Doubles TBD

Ken Rosewall Arena

Semifinal 1: Group A winner vs Group D winner (9:00 PM ET)

Friday, January 7

Ken Rosewall Arena

Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group C winner - (9:00 PM ET)

Saturday, January 8

Ken Rosewall Arena

Final: Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner - (1:30 AM ET)

ATP Cup 2022: Standings and bracket