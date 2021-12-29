The ATP Cup is a tennis tournament in which 16 national teams face each other to try to become the world champions. Here, check out how much the winning team earns.

The ATP Cup 2022, the alternative from the Association of Tennis Professionals to the Davis Cup, will celebrate its third edition to kick off the 2022 men’s tennis season in Sidney, Australia. Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev, will be looking to reprise their 2021 title.

Sixteen national teams will be split in four groups, in which they will face each other in a round-robin format. The winner of each group will advance to the semi-finals directly. Each tie consists of two singles matches and one doubles.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal won’t be competing this time. However, Medvedev, Alexander Zverev for Germany, Stefanos Tsitsipas for Greece, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner for 2021 finalists Italy, Hubert Hurkacz for Poland and Casper Ruud for Norway are set to play.

ATP Cup 2022: How much is the prize money?

The total prize money pool for the ATP Cup 2022 is $10 million. Players will receive a participation fee determined by ranking, as well as prize money for individual match wins and prize money for team victories.

According to perfecttennis.com, for every team win in the group stage, each one receives $10,000, while for a semi-final win, they receive $30,000 each one. If the team wins the final, each member receives $50,000. For every individual win, it depends on the player.

For winning matches in the group stage, semi-finals and final, the top ranked player of the team can get: $44,500, $150,000 and $250,000 respectively. Meanwhile, the second best ranked player gets $160,000 for winning a match in the final.