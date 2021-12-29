Directly from David Benavidez camp, there was a statement pointing Canelo was ducking his fighter. The answer from Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez lifelong coach, is already sent and will not please Benavidez.

David Benavidez has chosen to start a boxing declaration war to draw Canelo's attention. The Mexican-American fighter desperately wants a chance to recover the World title he had twice, and never lost in the ring. Nevertheless, he might need to change his strategy.

The dad of el Bandera Roja, Jose Benavidez, recently said that the current Pound for Pound king was afraid of fighting his son, and discredited the spectacular 2021 Canelo had, because, in his point of view, he has just beaten "the old Champions" of the Super middleweight division.

At least, the team Benavidez got one of their goals: an answer from Alvarez's camp. This came directly from Eddy Reynoso, the long life coach and since 2020 manager of Saul, but, unfortunately, it was not at all positive for them.

The answer from Canelo Alvarez's trainer to David Benavidez dirty talk

In an interview for TUDN, Eddy Reynoso shared the boxing value that David Benavidez has for Canelo Alvarez and his team, and, thus, the probability the Mexican American fighter has to share the ring soon with his pupil.

"Considering his record, he has fought and defeated meaningless boxers. His career highlight has been Anthony Dirrell so far, that was a dull champion and just has made a mediocre career on the Super middleweight division".

Considering this argument, Reynoso said if Benavidez has a chance to fight Canelo: "Benavidez has a reputation based on his power, and his punching frequency, that is why everybody says he might be the toughest fight for Saul, but for us is a not worthy fight, it would give us nothing back. He has just fought C rivals".

So, if David Benavidez is out of Alvarez radar, who is the Mexican Superstar interested in as a rival for 2022? Eddy mentioned a few names that are interesting for Canelo: "As World Undisputed Champions, we have to go for the best fights, boxers with titles that can create great expectations such as Jermall Charlo or even Gennady Golovkin".