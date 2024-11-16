Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart sends clear message ahead of clash with Tennessee Volunteers, Nico Iamaleava

Georgia Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart knows the Tennessee Volunteers will be a tough opponent, with or without Nico Iamaleava on the field.

NCAAF slowly moves toward the home stretch, and this Saturday features one of the most exciting matchups of the week as Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers take on the perennial powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs’ head coach, is well aware of the challenge ahead and has his strategy in place to secure the win.

With the main goal of improving their record to eight wins and two losses, Smart and his Bulldogs will have to get past a Tennessee Volunteers team that has been enjoying an outstanding season. The big question heading into this matchup is whether or not quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the talented freshman, will suit up and take the field for the Vols.

On this situation, it was none other than the HC who made his stance clear regarding what will happen with his team, regardless of whether or not Iamaleava plays: “You treat it like he’s going to play and you adjust if he doesn’t,” Smart said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Offensively, there’s not a huge change for them when he’s not in. I do think he’s a great talent. I mean the ball comes out like a missile. I’ve never seen a ball – we call it a bazooka around here. It comes out and it’s really flat and fast. And the ball travels 53 yards really quickly. But he is talented. He’s got great arm talent. And he’s got great wideouts to throw it to,” the HC concluded.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 7, 2023.

Will Nico Iamaleava play vs Georgia?

The situation surrounding talented quarterback Nico Iamaleava turned out to be less severe than initially feared. The QB was forced to leave the field during last weekend’s game, just before halftime, after taking a hard hit that led to him entering concussion protocol.

Although there was some concern that Iamaleava might be sidelined for the crucial matchup against Georgia, his head coach, Josh Heupel, provided clarity on how the quarterback’s recovery had progressed throughout the week. The situation was ultimately resolved when Iamaleava was seen boarding the team bus with his teammates, heading to Georgia for the game.

“Nico has been good here in the early part of the week,” Heupel said. “And at this point in the week, I’ll refer everybody to the availability report that comes out later tonight. Everybody can wait with anticipation for that.”

Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on in the first half during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Heupel recovers another key player

A similar situation to Nico Iamaleava’s involved talented wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. One of the key pieces in Josh Heupel’s offense, Thornton was also forced to leave the game against Mississippi State before its conclusion, raising concerns within the Tennessee camp.

However, to the relief of the coaching staff, his teammates, and all Volunteers fans, Thornton will be available for this crucial matchup, as reported by journalist Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. will be available for the Georgia game. He’d been listed as questionable this week after getting injured against Mississippi State last weekend,” Thamel stated via his X account @PeteThamel.

Dont’e Thornton Jr. #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before their game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

With the confirmations of both Iamaleava and WR Thornton Jr. set to play, Josh Heupel will head to Georgia with a highly potent offense at his disposal. Now, the big question is how Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs will look to slow down the Vols‘ offensive attack.

