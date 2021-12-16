The famous youtuber Jake Paul is facing his fifth fight as a professional boxer. His opponent is not familiar for boxing community but it has a long story as a fighter. Get to know Tyron Woodley's interesting profile

Boxing: Who is Jake Paul fighting next? Everything you need to know about Tyron Woodley

Almost everyone in boxing community is aware of Jake Paul's next fight on December 18. He is the big name, the A side of this combat. However, in the other corner, there is a brave fighter, Tyron Woodley, who has a much more longer story than just being the youtuber's rival twice.

Yes, it is true: Woodley has a red record on his brief adventure on boxing: his professional debut came barely when he faced Jake Paul on August 29 in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at Cleveland, Ohio. The Problem Child defeated him by the way of a split decision after 8 intense rounds.

Ironically, Tyron Woodley has much more experience than Jake Paul on the science of earning his living by using his fists. In fact, Woodley is a really well respected warrior that could cut the famous youtuber winning streak on professional boxing.

The profile of Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul's next rival

Also known as T-Wood or The Chosen One, Woodley is a lifelong sportsman. He practiced Football and Wrestling along his educational time. Actually his record as a wrestler was a 48-0, enough to become the Missouri state championship once.

The nowadays 39 years old fighter jumped into the combat world on 2013. His debut on the UFC could not be more atonishing: win by a KO scarcely on the second 36 of the first round. Since then, his path on mixed martial arts was nothing but success.

Tyron Woodley accomplished a record of 19-7-1 on the UFC: he reigned the Welterweight division (156 to 170 lbs) as a Champion for 3 years. Just the presence of the actual Pound for Pound king, Kamaru Usman, could stop his legacy: it was precisely the Nigerian Nightmare the one who took the UFC belt away from him on 2019.

After the deafeat with Usman, Jake Paul's next opponent suffered 3 more consecutives losses. T-Wood last presentation on the mixed martial arts was on March 2021. Since then, he has focused on the world of boxing.

Jake Paul has to aware and awake: a hungry and experienced former fighting champion could make him live a really bad time on the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It should be noted that Tyron Woodley is substituting Tommy Fury, Tyson's half-brother, on this bout.