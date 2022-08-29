Brazil will face Qatar in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Brazil vs Qatar: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

Pool B leaders, Brazil, will play against Qatar in what will be the last game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The group stage is over and Brazil, one of the main favorites to win their Pool and advance to the next round, want to close their participation in the group stage with another victory, as well as those they obtained against Cuba and Japan. They have the chance to do so against what has been the weakest rival in the group so far.

Qatar know that they are already eliminated. Their two heavy defeats make it difficult for them to reach third place in Pool B, which would have allowed them to dream of advancing to the next round. It is most likely that between Japan and Cuba there will be the third, although obviously a third place is not a guarantee of anything. Similarly, the Qataris will try to finish in the best way.

Brazil vs Qatar: Date

Brazil and Qatar will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Brazil vs Qatar: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Brazil vs Qatar: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between Brazil and Qatar will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

