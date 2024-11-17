Where to watch Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Jannick Sinner faces Taylor Fritz in the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 final. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannick Sinner will face off against Taylor Fritz in the final match of the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals. Here you can find out everything you need to know to catch all the action in the United States, including the schedule, venue, and how to watch the match live via traditional TV or live streaming.

[Watch Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for one of the year’s final marquee showdowns, with the American crowd rallying behind hometown hero Taylor Fritz. Ranked among the world’s elite, Fritz has his sights set on claiming one of the most prestigious titles of the season.

Standing in his way is none other than Jannik Sinner, the current world No. 1, who already notched a victory over Fritz in the group stage. Sinner may hold the edge on paper, but with everything on the line, both players know that today’s battle could tell a different story.

When will the Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz match be played?

Jannick Sinner faces Taylor Fritz in the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Sunday, November 17th. The action will start at 12:00 PM (ET).

Taylor Fritz of USA – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Jannick Sinner vs Taylor Fritz in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Jannick Sinner and Taylor Fritz, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.