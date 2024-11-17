Jannik Sinner breaks Roger Federer's ATP Finals record with incredible 2024 run

Jannik Sinner took home the 2024 ATP Finals trophy after a terrific week. However, his run was historic for many reasons, including surpassing one of Roger Federer's records.

Jannik Sinner ended his outstanding 2024 season by lifting the ATP Finals in Turin after defeating Taylor Fritz in the final (6-4 6-4). The Italian was so dominant that he broke Roger Federer’s previous record in the tournament of fewer games conceded since the change of format in 2008.

Sinner only dropped 33 games in all the tournament, while Federer’s had only dropped 35 games in 2010. Meanwhile, he also became the first man to win the ATP Finals (round-robin format) since Ivan Lendl did it in 1986.

Compared to the ‘Big 3’, this win also means he is the first player outside of Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to win three of the five biggest annual events (four GS and the Finals) in the same year since Pete Sampras in 1997.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the Italian also joins Federer and Djokovic as the only men to have won the Australian Open, the US Open and the ATP Finals in the same year. Sinner also ends the year as the World No. 1.

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 ATP Finals (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“It’s amazing – it’s my first title in Italy and it means so much to me,” said Sinner in his post-match interview. “It’s something very special. It was a very high level tournament from my side. At times I couldn’t have played better, so I am very happy.”

Taylor Fritz ends the year as fourth ranked despite losing

While Fritz couldn’t lift the trophy in Turin, he ended the year with a career-high ranking of World No. 4. “It’s been a really good week for me, it’s a good way to end the year and gives me a lot of confidence. I have a good idea of what I need to improve, but I also feel like I’m playing very good tennis,” he told the press.

Sinner wins record-breaking prize money

For being victorious without losing a game, Sinner earned a record $4,881,100, the highest payout for a tournament winner in tennis. Also, in the tournament’s current format, Sinner won 1,500 ranking points, as he won the event after going undefeated in the round-robin stage.

