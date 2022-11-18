In another edition of the famous Big Game, Stanford will visit California in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

One of the oldest rivalries returns when California face off with Stanford at California Memorial Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

California are living their worst moment of the season after six consecutive losses and a 3-7 record. In their last three games, the defense has allowed at least 38 points. Despite the enormous slump, the Golden Bears are 4.5-point favorites at home. Last season, California crushed Stanford 41-11.

Stanford are a major disappointment with a 3-7 record and the glory days of this football program are long gone. They are on a three-game losing streak (UCLA, Washington State and Utah). Stanford have won 10 of the last 12 meetings with California and lead the all-time series 65-49-11. Unfortunately, this is a meaningless game in what has been a tremendous rivalry over the decades.

California vs Stanford: Date

The California Golden Bears will host Stanford in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 5:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

California vs Stanford: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch California vs Stanford in the US

California and Stanford clash in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Pac 12 Network.