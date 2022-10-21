California will host Washington in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season for the 101st edition of this Pac-12 bout. The game will take place at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season, California will receive Washington at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both Pac-12 teams have been inconsistent so far, but that could make it even more exciting. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (Free Trial) will be available.

The California Golden Bears season has been a tale of two opposite personalities. When they play away the team doesn’t seem to be able to get anything going, proved by their 0-3 record. However, they have been just unstoppable when at home. Granted, their only three wins came in that scenery. In fact, the winning streak gets to six considering last year appearances.

Washington follows the path of their rivals when it comes to the difference in production depending on the place they play in. Their 5-2 record is boosted very clearly by a 5-0 mark at home. The issue for the Huskies has been winning on the road. Although at least they will arrive after an important victory against Arizona that finished a two-game losing streak.

California vs Washington: Date

The California Golden Bears will host the Washington Huskies in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 22 at 10:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

California vs Washington: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch California vs Washington in the US

The game between the California Golden Bears and the Washington Huskies in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN appears as another option.