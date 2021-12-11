Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier will fight today, December 11, for the lightweight title at UFC 269. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the US

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for UFC 269 today

Tonight, December 11, UFC 269 will take place. It will be one of the most important events of this year in the UFC, and whose highlight will be the fight for the lightweight title between the champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this UFC 269. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN in the US.

A highly anticipated fight for all MMA fans. The lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will defend the title he won on May 31 of this year against Michael Chandler. The Brazilian-born will be a tough opponent to beat for Poirier: he has not known defeat since December 2017, that is, for just over 4 years.

However, it should be noted that Dustin Poirier is a rising star. After his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, the Lafayette, Louisiana-born 32 years ago chained three victories in a row, the last two highly remembered as they were against one of the most recognized martial artists in UFC history: Connor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: fight information

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Main event approx: 12:30 AM (ET)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, USA

Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It will be the first time that these two rivals have met in the octagon of the UFC. The fight is interesting not only because of the level of both fighters: it will be a clash of two completely different styles. It should be noted that although both are very complete fighters, capable of performing without problems both in striking and grappling, there is a clear preference on the part of both of them to one of these two.

On Oliveira's side, in 40 fights he won 31: 3 by decision, 9 by KO and 19 by submission. It is clear, then, that the Brazilian feels much more comfortable in grappling, since by way of submission he achieved 60% of his victories. On Poirier's side, he always looked better at striking. In fact, of his 28 victories, half of them (14) were by KO, the others were by submission (7) and by decision (7).

Then the conditions are ripe for a great fight for the lightweight title in the T-Mobile arena in this UFC 269, which will also have a very attractive preliminary card: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley; Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt; Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio and co-featured fight Amanda Nunes defending her Bantamweight title against Julianna Peña.

How to watch or live stream Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier in the US

The fight between Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier will be broadcast in the US on DAZN in the US. Other options: ESPN+ PPV.

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this UFC 269 fight. According to DraftKings, Dustin Porier is the favorite to take the victory with -140 odds, while +120 odds will be for the champion Charles Oliveira’s victory.

DraftKings Charles Oliveira +120 Dustin Poirier -140

* Odds via DraftKings