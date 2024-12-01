Chiefs News: Isiah Pacheco sends clear message to Kareem Hunt, Andy Reid after first game since injury

The Kansas City Chiefs got even stronger with Isiah Pacheco finally returning to action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Now, Andy Reid has a powerful backfield with the 25-year-old and Kareem Hunt leading the way.

In his first appearance since the Chiefs‘ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Pacheco had as many carries as Hunt (7) but gained the upper hand in yards (44 to 15). The third-year running back, however, doesn’t see his teammate as competition.

Speaking to reporters after the game at Arrowhead, Pacheco showed nothing but praise for Hunt, making it clear that the 29-year-old has made Reid’s team and the RB room stronger. In fact, he even thanked the veteran running back for contributing during his absence.

“Yes, hats off to him [for] stepping up,” Pacheco said. “It’s been a tough run. He’s been awesome leading the room. Everyone’s been following the leaders. Most importantly for me, just pinpointing details in the meeting room for when I had the opportunity to get out and show my ability. Focus on the details: the chips, the check-downs, just the little things that would make my game a little bit better today.”

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) arrives before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Pacheco thankful for first game back with Chiefs

Apart from giving Hunt his flowers, Pacheco revealed how much it meant to him to be back on the gridiron. Reid recently admitted he had to delay his return, but the player was just thankful for the opportunities on Friday.

“It felt awesome just having that moment to get that contact again,” Pacheco said. “I’ve been missing it. I’ve been backed up on anger, so being able to let that anger out on the field, it was a blessing.”

Pacheco admits recovery process was tough

Pacheco got injured early in the 2024 NFL season, picking up a fractured fibula during the Week 2 victory over the Bengals. It required a lengthy recovery, which tested his mental resilience.

“It was challenging,” Pacheco admitted. “You’ve got days you come in and you don’t want to work. You could go as hard as you can and you could get distractions. You’ve got guys that are healthy running in and out of the facility but you as a player, you’ve got to focus on what you’ve got to come in there and do. For me, that was to get better day in and day out and eliminate distractions. I wanted to go out to the hot tub, the cold tub and do those extra things but during the moment, I had to focus in on what I had planned and then, on my own time, do the extra stuff.”