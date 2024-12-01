DeMeco Ryans' Texans hit hard by NFL as three of CJ Stroud's teammates receive significant fines

Every Saturday at 4 PM (ET), the NFL updates its Gameday Accountability report with a summary of the previous week’s actions. This weekend, DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud found out that the Houston Texans had the most fined players in Week 12.

The National Football League punished three Texans players, and the fines were significant. While linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Neville Hewitt were charged $11,255 each, safety M.J. Stewart was deducted $16,883.

All three penalties were due to unnecessary roughness. Both Al-Shaair and Hewitt were punished for late hits, though in different moments of the Texans‘ 27-32 loss to division rivals Tennessee Titans.

Al-Shaair’s penalty for a late hit came in the second quarter with 5:39 remaning for halftime, whereas Hewitt’s violation (also for a late hit) occurred at 11:34 in the fourth quarter. Stewart’s infraction, on the other hand, was related to a blindside block with only 1:39 left in the game.

Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) leaves the field after a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

All the Week 12 fines by the NFL from highest to lowest

The NFL announced a total of 16 fines stemming from Week 12 actions, which means that almost 20% of the fines were on the Texans. Stewart’s $16,883 fine was tied with Washington Commanders’ Bobby Wagner (roughing the passer) for the second-highest of the week.

Al-Shaair and Hewitt, meanwhile, are tied with Cleveland Browns’ Grant Delpit (unsportsmanlike conduct – taunting) and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Damontae Kazee (unnecessary roughness – late hit) for the fourth-highest.

$22,511.00 – Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) and Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) $16,883.00 – M.J. Stewart (Houston Texans, Unnecessary Roughness – blindside block) and Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders, Roughing the Passer – contact to the knee or below) $15,236.00 – Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) $11,255.00 – Grant Delpit (Cleveland Browns, Unsportsmanlike Conduct – taunting), Neville Hewitt (Houston Texans, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit), Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit), and Damontae Kazee (Pittsburgh Steelers, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit). $10,378.00 – Jordan Hicks (Cleveland Browns, Roughing the Passer – body weight) $8,856.32 – Jackson Powers-Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit) $6,594.00 – Coby Bryant (Seattle Seahawks, Unsportsmanlike Conduct – obscene gestures) $5,472.00 -Mike Brown (Tennessee Titans, Unnecessary Roughness – hip-drop tackle) and Vederian Lowe (New England Patriots, Unnecessary Roughness – blindside block). $5,106.48 – Julian Hill (Miami Dolphins, Unnecessary Roughness – use of the helmet) $5,083.00 – Daniel Hardy (Chicago Bears, Unnecessary Roughness – late hit)

