Russell Wilson is trying to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs and, if they keep the pace, conquer the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. Inside the quarterback room, it’s been a unique season with Justin Fields taking over in the first weeks and then assuming the backup role in special packages.

It’s not going to be an easy task for Mike Tomlin and his players considering the schedule is just brutal. For example, they have to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens in a span of just ten days.

Now, in the middle of this scenario, a very important coach of the organization has received an offer to leave next season. It could be a turning point toward the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Arthur Smith is the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He arrived for the 2024 season after being head coach for teams like the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertisement

Considering all his experience, Smith confirmed he recently got an offer to coach in college football at the University of North Carolina. This was his answer when asked about the future.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message to Mike Tomlin about Justin Fields' role with Steelers

“Reality is UNC reached out on a preliminary call. I appreciate it. I love that place, but, that’s not my focus. I mean, I’ve got one of the best jobs in football right now. There’s a lot to be said too about how you can’t put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here.”

Advertisement

Will Arthur Smith leave Steelers?

Right now, although he played for five years with North Carolina, Arthur Smith confirmed he won’t leave Pittsburgh. The big question ahead is if he receives an offer to be back as head coach again in the NFL.

see also Mike Tomlin's net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

“I’ve got an awesome job here. Love it here in Pittsburgh. I probably have a different mindset than I had five, four years ago where any head job, I probably would’ve walked there to take it. Now, my perspective is different when you got something good like I got here in Pittsburgh right now. My family loves it here. I like the working environment. I love being a Steeler.”

Advertisement