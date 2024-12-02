For years, NBA fans and scouts alike have kept a close eye on Cooper Flagg. The Duke forward went viral during his days at Montverde Academy because of his rare combination of size, shooting, and handles.

Deemed as the best player in his class, he was expected to dominate thecollege basketball scene right out of the gate. However, while he has been good, his numbers haven’t popped out in the way some people expected.

With that in mind, ESPN expert Seth Greenberg explained why there’s nothing to be worried about when it comes to him because his game is better suited for the pros than for college:

“He’s gonna be the number one pick in the NBA Draft,” started Greenberg. “In the NBA, there’s spacing and the 24-second clock. He’s playing with no space right now, but when he gets to an NBA roster, there will be tremendous space. The spacing Duke is playing with is hurting him because people are game-planning to get the ball out of his hands. You can’t do that in the NBA.”

NBA Teams Will Win By Losing

Flagg stands at 6-foot-9, and he’s going to keep getting better. He can play both forward spots and even at the five, and his ability to stretch the floor and create for others makes him a unique prospect.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Through seven games, he’s averaging 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals. and 1.4 blocks per game. On the downside, he’s shooting just 27% from three-point range, but again, he should benefit from the NBA’s spacing.

As of now, the 2-16 Washington Wizards look poised to be in the mix to get him all season long, and so will the 4-17 New Orleans Pelicans, 4-16 Utah Jazz, and 4-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The fans never want to lose, but when the light at the end of the tunnel is a potential generational superstar like Flagg, it might be worth enduring a tough season just to get him.

