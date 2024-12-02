John Harbaugh makes one thing clear about Justin Tucker after missed FGs during the Eagles vs Ravens game

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 8-5 after a narrow 24-19 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game marked by uncharacteristic struggles from kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point, a rare off-day for the usually reliable veteran. With questions swirling about whether the team might make a change at kicker, head coach John Harbaugh was quick to address the matter.

“If you are asking me if we are gonna move on from Justin Tucker, I’m not really planning on doing that right now,” Harbaugh said firmly. Despite the missed kicks, Harbaugh emphasized Tucker’s track record, pointing out that Tucker is still capable of delivering when it matters. “He’ll be the first to tell you he needs to make as many kicks as he can, but if you look at Justin Tucker’s history, you have to say he’s capable of doing that.”

Harbaugh’s defense of Tucker goes beyond mere loyalty; it’s rooted in the kicker’s long-standing consistency. Tucker has been one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers, and Harbaugh’s faith in him hasn’t wavered. “Nobody wants to make those kicks more than Justin does, I promise you that,” Harbaugh said, adding that the team will work through any issues, just as they would with any player.

“We fight to help guys be successful,” Harbaugh explained. “You work through it with every single player.” The coach also dismissed the notion that Tucker’s struggles would lead to a change in approach. “We’re not moving on from him. That wouldn’t be wise,” he stated, reinforcing the team’s commitment to their star kicker.

Ravens Looking Ahead

Beyond Tucker’s performance, Harbaugh acknowledged that the Ravens’ loss to Eagles came down to execution in all phases. “We didn’t play well enough, didn’t coach well enough,” Harbaugh admitted. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic. “We’ve been fighting and competing against good teams. I like where we’re at big picture.”

With four games remaining, Harbaugh believes the Ravens are still in a strong position to make a playoff push. His focus is clear: keep the team united and trust the process. “I’m excited about the opportunity going forward,” Harbaugh said. “We just need to finish games.”