NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion joins Lions to help Dan Campbell, Jared Goff

The recurring injuries within the Detroit Lions‘ roster have somewhat overshadowed their incredible season so far in the NFL. With the main goal of becoming stronger, the team led by Dan Campbell and Jared Goff has added a former Super Bowl champion, aiming to help fill the gaps left by defensive injuries.

Midway through the season, the Lions suffered the unfortunate injury of DE Aidan Hutchinson, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season. Despite these setbacks, the Detroit team has managed to bounce back positively and is now emerging as one of the serious title contenders.

With the primary goal of winning the long-awaited Super Bowl, Dan Campbell has added someone who knows what it takes to earn a ring. The player in question is none other than the experienced DE Jonah Williams, who joins the team from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

Although the injury suffered by Josh Paschal does not appear to be serious, suggesting he could return before the end of the season, the arrival of veteran Williams provides a boost to a defense that has been delivering strong performances.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jonah Williams (93) lines up during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Jonah Williams will be eligible for the Lions’ 53-man roster since he was signed off a practice squad. The DE, who became Super Bowl LVI champion alongside the Rams vs. the Bengals, will be available to the coaching staff immediately.

Another significant loss for the Lions

Despite the dominant victory by the Lions over the Bears on Thanksgiving Day, where they reached an 11-1 record, Detroit suffered the tough loss of a key player for the rest of the season.

Malcolm Rodriguez is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the game against the Chicago Bears. The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet.

“LB Malcolm Rodriguez, who suffered a knee injury on Thursday, has torn his ACL, source said after the MRI. His season is over, as the Detroit defense gets another bad break.”

Detroit Lions Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) defends during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on November 24, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Malcolm Rodriguez’s replacement

Malcolm Rodriguez’s injury confirmed, the Lions moved quickly to secure his replacement, and they brought in none other than a player from the AFC West.

The team lead by Dan Campbell secured the arrival of veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Broncos’ practice squad. Since he was poached, he will be placed directly on the team’s 53-man roster.