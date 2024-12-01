Jerry Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys could clinch a spot in the playoffs with Cooper Rush leading the way. After Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury, everything seemed lost. Now, there’s hope.

The Cowboys have two consecutive wins after solid performances against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. The next challenge is on Monday Night Football facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Of course, the Super Bowl is not a real target for the franchise, but, the numbers clearly say they’re still alive. Jones is convinced that Rush’s qualities are more than enough to make a final push in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will start at QB for the Cowboys?

Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for the rest of the season. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones explained why, even after his initial struggles, the owner always believed in Mike McCarthy’s choice over Trey Lance.

Advertisement

“Well, I’ll start with his mental grasp of what we’re trying to do. He’s got a very quick mind. Quick from the mind to the hands and the feet. Really grasp the situation as it unfolds as quick as anybody we’ve seen. So, that enables him to quickly get that ball out. That’s important for us, especially right now to get that ball out quickly. He does it and does it well.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cooper Rush and Cowboys after win against Giants

Jerry Jones is absolutely excited with Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones keeps praising Cooper Rush and that hints that the Dallas Cowboys will definitely keep him as the backup quarterback of Dak Prescott. The owner is just absolutely thrilled with his talent and perseverance.

Advertisement

“All in all, there’s a reason why he was sitting there behind Dak Prescott because of how well he can do. What’s showing up is the reputation. He’s showing us right before your eyes how to evolve with the benefit of game type play. He’s having it and he’s taking advantage of it. He is getting better and better.”