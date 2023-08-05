The young and talented Coco Gauff has been making waves in the tennis world, and her journey continues to captivate fans and experts alike. Amidst her rise to stardom, Gauff has made significant changes to her coaching team, introducing new faces to support her growth and development on the court.

At the Washington tournament, Gauff unveiled the latest members of her coaching team. Pere Riba, a recent addition to her support system, has stepped in to replace her former coach Diego Moyano. Alongside Riba, Gauff has enlisted the expertise of Brad Gilbert, a seasoned coach who has previously worked with tennis legends Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick.

Gauff clarified that Gilbert’s presence is in more of a consulting role and will be with her for this particular event. Her most recent press conference was an opportunity for her to address the rumors and misconceptions regarding her coaching team, particularly the role of her father, Corey Gauff.

Embracing Change and Focus

Regarding this new discussion about his coaches, Gauff stated, “My dad isn’t – he’s just my dad. He sometimes sends scouting reports, just a little bit, but yeah, he’s not doing anything with the tennis. He may shout something, because that’s just parents. But, yeah, he’s not helping me with the tennis pretty much at all at this point.”

Gauff’s clarification emphasized that her father is now taking on a different role in her career. After years of being right behind her, Corey Gauff has stepped back to become a supportive parent, ensuring that Coco’s tennis equipment and other needs are taken care of. This shift allows Gauff to explore new coaching dynamics and embrace fresh perspectives that can fuel her growth.

The young tennis star acknowledged the complexity of her coaching journey, explaining, “A lot of people think my dad has been coaching me for the last three years, but honestly, ever since I started with Liam, which was a couple of years ago, and then I went with Diego, my dad hasn’t really been a coach. He’s just been my dad.”