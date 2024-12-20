Are Joel Embiid and Lamelo Ball playing tonight in 76ers vs Hornets game?

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Charlotte Hornets, but the biggest question is whether the NBA stars will be available. On one side, there’s Joel Embiid, who has missed only one game since suffering a fracture last Friday. On the other, LaMelo Ball, who sustained an injury during last night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Embiid is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right sinus fracture. The sinus fracture is the only injury noted for Embiid, which means the previously reported left knee issue is not currently a concern. Over the past two days, Embiid has been seen practicing with a protective mask and looks prepared for tonight’s game.

Embiid has only missed one game since sustaining the injury, sitting out the matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The incident occurred when Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin collided with him while going for a rebound just before halftime. Embiid has previously played while wearing a mask during a past orbital bone fracture. While he has admitted that it’s not his preference, the reigning MVP is eager to return to the court after missing time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other side, LaMelo Ball suffered an injury Thursday against the Wizards. According to the Hornets’ injury report, Ball has been ruled out for Friday’s matchup at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. The Hornets confirmed that Ball is dealing with left calf injury management.

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center on January 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Advertisement

The Hornets will miss their star guard, who is coming off a stellar season. Ball is averaging 30.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field. This is a major loss for Charlotte, which will need to find ways to fill the void for tonight’s game.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo makes something clear on Jimmy Butler trade rumors

Charlotte Hornets: Adapting without LaMelo Ball

The Hornets have been without their star point guard, LaMelo Ball, due to injury. In his absence, the team has relied on players like Seth Curry to take on increased ball-handling and scoring responsibilities. Additionally, forward Miles Bridges has been instrumental in providing offensive support, while center Mark Williams has stepped up defensively to protect the rim.

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers: Compensating for Joel Embiid’s absence

The 76ers have faced periods without their dominant center, Joel Embiid. During these times, guard Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a primary scoring option, showcasing his ability to lead the offense. Veteran forward Paul George has also contributed significantly, bringing experience and versatility to the lineup. Furthermore, players like Kelly Oubre Jr. have provided valuable minutes, contributing both offensively and defensively.