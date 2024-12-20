Micah Parsons made headlines by admitting he would be willing to take a huge pay cut in his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys so that Jerry Jones could keep key players on the roster heading into the 2025 season.

“I’m going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency. I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps. It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players are going to help you win championships. I’ll say that, to me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. I want to keep as many guys as possible. I want to work with them.”

Now, the team’s front office already has a response to a negotiation that could reset the market in the NFL. After giving big money to CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys cannot afford to let Parsons go.

Will Micah Parsons sign a new contract with Cowboys?

Stephen Jones, Director of Personnel with the Dallas Cowboys, addressed Micah Parsons’ remarks about prioritizing team success over personal gain. It all happened in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“If you can get ahead of these big contracts, you want to get ahead of them. Hats off to Micah. I’ve seen some of the comments that he’s made. He’s had conversations with Jerry and I. That’s what we want. We want guys who want to be here.”

