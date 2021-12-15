Derrick Lewis will fight Chris Daukaus on Saturday at UFC Apex Center in the mixed martial arts event UFC 269. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for UFC Fight Night 199

Lewis will be attempting to reclaim his world championship following a disappointing TKO defeat to Ciryl Gane for the interim title at UFC 256, which snapped his four-fight winning run.

Despite the fact that Lewis had a less-than-stellar performance in his most recent fight, he will still be a tough challenge for Daukaus, who has won five straight fights to earn the main event spot.

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: Date

The UFC Fight Night 199 headliner event between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the UFC Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus for UFC 269

The fight between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus as part of the UFC Fight Night 199 Heavyweight main event will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.