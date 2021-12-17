Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus 3rd and 7th in the world heavyweight rankings will meet this Saturday, December 18 at the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the US.

Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus, the 3rd and 7th numbers in the world heavyweight rankings, will fight this Saturday, December 18 at the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada in what will be the last UFC event in 2021. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this UFC Fight Night.

Finally, this long-awaited fight will take place between two of the best heavyweights of today. None other than the 3rd and 7th world rankings will collide in this final UFC 2021 event. The winner of the fight will have the possibility of going for the world heavyweight title, held by Cameroonian Francis Ngannou.

The duel is interesting since both have a lot of knockout power: in the case of Lewis, he won 20 of 25 victories in this way; meanwhile, Daukaus has won by KO 11 of his 12 victories. It will be a fight in which you will not be able to blink, since in any strong exchange that the fighters have, the fight could be over.

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: fight information

Date: Saturday, December 18

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Both rivals arrive in different ways to the fight that will take place this Saturday, December 18 at 10:00 PM (ET): on the side of Lewis, he comes from a painful defeat against Ciryl Gane by TKO (punches) in which he was at stake is the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. Thus, his record was 25 victories, 8 defeats and 1 no answer. However, it should be noted that 20 of his 25 victories have been by KO.

In the case of Chris Daukaus he arrives in a better way: he has won the last 5 fights of his and all of them by way of the KO. The fighter born on September 25, 1989 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been a true knockout machine since he began competing in the UFC. No less than 11 KOs in 12 wins is his record.

How to watch or live stream Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus in the US

The fight between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus in this last 2021 UFC Fight Night looking for a contender so he can fight Cameroonian champion, Francis Ngannou will be broadcast in the US only on ESPN+ in the US.

Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this UFC Fight Night. According to DraftKings, Chris Daukaus is the favorite to take the victory with -145 odds, while +125 odds will be for the Derrick Lewis’s victory.

DraftKings Derrick Lewis +125 Chris Daukaus -145

*Odds vis DraftKings