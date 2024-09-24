Fever star Caitlin Clark’s clear response to fans thinking DiJonai Carrington hit her on purpose

Trending topics:
As Game 2 of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun nears, Caitlin Clark has addressed fans' claims that DiJonai Carrington intentionally hit her in the eye.

Dijonai Carrington of Connecticut Sun and Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Elsa/Getty ImagesDijonai Carrington of Connecticut Sun and Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

Asked by the press about the play, Clark laughed it off: “It wasn’t intentional by any means. If you watch the play, it wasn’t intentional,” she said. Her response comes after Carrington also addressed the play, saying that she wouldn’t hit anybody intentionally.

“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye, that doesn’t even make sense,” she told the press on Tuesday. “I didn’t know I hit her, actually. I was trying to play the ball,” she added, before explaining that she isn’t that “type of player.”

Clark left the match with a black eye, but she didn’t blame her poor performance on the incident afterwards. “I felt like we just played a crappy game,” Clark said. “Like, the flow of the game was really bad,” the AP Rookie of the Year added.

Clark finished the game shooting just 4-of-17 from the field, scoring 11 points. She also recorded eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. The Fever will have the chance to force a third game in the series on Wednesday.

DiJonai Carrington has history with Fever fans

Indiana Fever fans aren’t fond of DiJonai Carrington, who recently called them the “nastiest” of the WNBA in a post on X, after the Fever defeated the Sun 84-80 on August 28. She also mocked Clark for flopping during a game earlier this season, and seemingly called her on for not being bothered by “her name” being used to “justify” racism and misogyny back in June.

Clark, who at first said she was only focused on basketball, then responded more clearly on those issues when asked again by The Athletic’s James Boyd. “People should not be using my name to push those agendas […] Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect,she said at the time.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

