WNBA Playoffs: Sun star DeWanna Bonner’s strong message about Caitlin Clark ahead of Game 2

Although Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner's strong Game 1 performance was enough to stop Caitlin Clark, she isn't getting too confident ahead of the second playoff matchup against the Indiana Fever.

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever in the Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs, and a big part of the reason was DeWanna Bonner’s performance defending against Caitlin Clark, who didn’t have her best night. However, Bonner isn’t taking for granted her great night against the AP Rookie of the Year.

Clark finished the game shooting just 4-of-17 from the field. While Clark attributed part of that to missing shots she usually makes, it’s evident that Bonner’s defense played a role in her tough night.

“Just game planning, something to do with the strategy. They beat us last time so we had to do something different. That was just about it, there was nothing behind it. They have two great guards, so somebody has to play defense. It was a great challenge,” she said about having to cover both Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 21 points.

“She’s a great player. I know next game she’s going to come out firing,” Bonner added, in regards to Clark. “So, gotta go back, watch some videos and see what we can do. But, yeah, there was nothing behind it. That’s the only way we can win,” she concluded.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the second half of a first-round WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Clark had a tough first playoff game, but she still finished the match with 11 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. In the press conference after the match, Clark described Fever’s game as “crappy” but she still was confident about a win on Wednesday.

Clark’s still confident about Fever winning Game 2

The Fever made it to their first postseason series since 2016, curiously when now Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White was in charge of the team. While the Sun are the favorites to win the series, Clark was optimistic about forcing a third game.

“I mean, we can win. It’s not anything about the building, it’s not about the gym, it’s not about the hoops. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and everybody in our locker room does. I know we’ll be all better on Wednesday,” the guard said.