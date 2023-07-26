Kei Nishikori, a once formidable force on the ATP Tour and US Open finalist in 2014, is making an impressive comeback. Despite a lengthy 20-month absence from competitive tennis, the Japanese star’s spirit remains intact, fueled by the prospect of challenging young talents like Carlos Alcaraz.

Nishikori reached the final of the US Open in 2014, where he faced Marin Cilic and lost in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. This showdown was a notable achievement in the talented Japanese tennis player’s career. However, recent injuries left him out of the tour for a long time without playing at his full potential.

During his time away from the game, Nishikori remained closely connected to tennis by following high-level matches. His commitment to understanding the evolving playing styles of the sport’s top players has contributed to his mental preparation for returning to the court. The possibility of facing Alcaraz, one of tennis’ brightest stars, has ignited a fire within Nishikori for his return.

An Exciting Showdown on the Horizon

Nishikori’s triumphant return at the Palmas del Mar Challenger in Puerto Rico was a testament to his unwavering focus and passion for the sport. The former world No. 4 showcased his vintage elegance and remarkable shot-making ability, proving he can still be a remarkable player on the ATP Tour.

“I was watching a lot of tennis actually. I thought that was a good idea to be mentally ready to play again. And especially watching Djokovic, Nadal still playing, fighting. I haven’t played against Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune. That’s something I also can’t wait to play against them”, Nishikori told ATPTour.com.