Week 18 of the NFL sees the Kansas City Chiefs already clinched for the playoffs, with a tough trip ahead to Denver to face the Broncos. Looking ahead to the most important challenge, the playoffs, HC Andy Reid hopes to have a key player for Patrick Mahomes, who is recovering favorably from an injury.

In recent days, D.J. Humphries has been dealing with a severe hamstring injury that not only caused him to miss a significant amount of practices but also kept him out of the last game against Pittsburgh. However, Reid spoke with @SportsRadio810 and is optimistic about a possible near return.

“He’s doing good…I want to get him out to practice and see where we’re at. He’s doing good in his rehab part but that’s different than being on the field,” the experienced head coach stated.

The player who replaced the former Arizona Cardinals standout was none other than veteran guard Joe Thuney. When asked by Reid about what would happen at that position once Humphries is available to play, the coach was clear: “lot depends on where Humphries is at.”

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (70) after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 8, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The Chiefs will try to close out their regular season in the best possible way, visiting the Denver Broncos at Mile High. A win would cap their season with 16 victories and just one loss.

The challenge of traveling to Denver

The final chapter for the Kansas City Chiefs in this regular season will be none other than at Empower Field against Sean Payton’s Broncos. The realities for both teams are very different, as those led by Patrick Mahomes are calmly awaiting what’s ahead, while Denver absolutely needs a win to secure their spot in the playoffs.

In his recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB, coach Andy Reid made it clear that despite his opponent’s needs, it doesn’t change much for the Chiefs. They still strive to play well against a good football team.

Will Patrick Mahomes rest in the final game against the Broncos?

The comfortable position in which the Chiefs find themselves in the final week of the NFL season gives Andy Reid the opportunity to rest his top players, allowing them to be in the best shape possible for the playoffs.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the coach regarding his players, everything points to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and some players who were banged up against the Steelers not being available for the game against Denver. At least that’s what journalist Jay Glazer reported.

“They’re not playing any of their starters,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday. “Anybody who’s banged up. Anybody like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones. If you’ve got a hangnail and you’re a starter, you’re not playing for Kansas City. They want to make sure they go into the playoffs healthy.”