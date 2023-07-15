Following his semi-final defeat at Wimbledon 2023 to Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev offered high praise for the young Spanish player, comparing him to tennis legends Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. Despite the disappointment of the loss, Medvedev acknowledged the exceptional talent displayed by Alcaraz during their match.

While reflecting on his own performance, Medvedev recognized the similarities in Alcaraz’s style to that of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic, emphasizing the promise and potential the young Spaniard possesses. He commended Alcaraz for his impressive abilities on the court and the way he showcased his skills in their encounter.

Although Medvedev expressed disappointment at not progressing to the final, he acknowledged Alcaraz’s outstanding performance and the resemblance he sees between the rising star and the renowned trio. Medvedev’s observations serve as a testament to Alcaraz’s talent and the impact he has made on the tennis world.

Medvedev Acknowledges Alcaraz’s Resemblance to Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic

Alcaraz’s impressive victory over Medvedev, defeating him with a commanding triple 6-3 scoreline, further solidified his emergence as a formidable force on the tour. Medvedev praised him for his exceptional talent as the young Spaniard prepares for the Wimbledon 2023 final against Djokovic.

“He’s a very strong player. I would compare him to the Big 3. They win so many Grand Slams, they win so many matches. He’s kind of like them. He’s still 20. Already has one Grand Slam. Playing great. Been No. 1 for many, many weeks. I didn’t play bad, but I didn’t play my absolute best. Against someone like Carlos, Novak, Rafa, you need to be at your best. Maybe against other guys you can be playing not bad, you’re going to have your chances”, Medvedev said.