NCAAF News: Texas QB Quinn Ewers breaks silence after ASU QB Sam Leavitt's taunting message

The CFP Quarterfinal matchup at the Peach Bowl between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Texas Longhorns is shaping up to be an electric clash. Ahead of the meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, quarterback Quinn Ewers answered Sam Leavitt’s fiery comments.

Freshman Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt issued a bold promise prior to January 1st matchup with the Longhorns. Following a strong season, in which he led Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship, Leavitt is not satisfied and has sent a big warning to the Longhorns.

Quinn Ewers reacted to his counterpart’s statement during his media appearance on Monday, before the Longhorns took to the field in Atlanta for walk-throughs.

“Yeah, I mean, I saw it,” Quinn Ewers said, per On3. “Just congrats to them on a great year and a great season. I’ve gotten to watch some of their games and he’s a talented player. And they’re a fun offense to watch. And again, just excited to be up against them.”

Clemson vs Texas Dec 21 Dec 21, 2024.Quinn Ewers 3 of the Texas Longhorns during warmups before the game vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Ewers extinguished the fire rather than raising the stakes. His statement reflects the prevailing theme heading into this College Football Playoff Quarterfinal match. While the Sun Devils fully embrace their role as underdogs and villains, the Longhorns have their sights set on a bigger goal, letting their performance on the gridiron speak for itself.

Leavitt’s warning to Ewers and Texas

Arizona State played its last game on December 7. It’s been almost a month since the Big 12 Championship game in which they took down Iowa State and were crowned as champions.

Texas, on the other hand, played last week against the Clemson Tigers. That first round matchup was closely watched by the Sun Devils, who are now eager to shock the country with a big win in Atlanta.

“People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I’m gonna go prove I’m the better quarterback. That’s how I’ve felt since Day 1,” Leavitt said, according to On3. I’m gonna go play everybody on the map. I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I’m just excited for the opportunity“

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Arch Manning adds on to Ewers’ statement

While Arch Manning’s role during the NCAA playoffs is not expected to be big, the 19-year-old freshman is still a vocal leader in the program. As he was asked about Leavitt’s comments, the heir of Manning’s football royalty issued a sincere message.

“I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you’re the best. So I kindof understand where he is coming from,” Manning said, via Orange Bloods. “Obviously, they’ve had a good year. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback, so I’m just excited for the game and excited to hopefully get a win.”

The Longhorns and Sun Devils will go head-to-head on New Year’s Day at 1p.m. ET during the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner will advance to the Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl where they’ll face either Oregon or Ohio State.