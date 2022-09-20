The world's biggest motorsport stage, Formula 1, announced its 2023 racing calendar, which includes 3 races in the United States. Find out in which cities they will be held and when was the last time this happened.

Whether or not you are a fan of elite motor racing, attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix is a social event that no one would resist. For its 2023 season, the most prestigious motor racing circuit has already announced the venues for its races. The United States is smiling.

In 2023, something that has not happened for many years will happen: 3 American circuits will have the opportunity to host Formula 1 Grand Prix. A rare honor for any country in the world in the more than 70 years of history of this international racing event.

So if you don't want to miss the opportunity to enjoy a Formula 1 Grand Prix live, here we reveal the 3 dates and cities where there will be Grand Prix in the United States, a historic event for the American sport.

The 2023 Formula 1 season

Throughout the 72 years of this elite world motorsport race, the most grand prix that had been held was 22 (2022). It could have been 23 but the race in Russia was cancelled. 2023 looks to be a historic year for Formula 1.

The United States will be an accomplice of this historic 2023 for Formula 1, since for the first time in history there will be 23 Grand Prix races. This will take place in 21 different countries (maximum number of venues along with 2016, 2018 and 2019).

The 3 U.S. cities to host Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2023

Although only on 2 occasions has a United States driver been Formula 1 champion (Phil Hill and Mario Andretti, in 1961 and 1978, respectively), this country has been the ideal ally to set milestones in world motorsport.

The 1982 Formula 1 season was special because, for the first time in history, a country hosted 3 Grand Prix. And yes, that nation was the United States. Los Angeles, Detroit and Las Vegas were the chosen cities.

History will repeat itself in 2023 when the United States will once again host three Formula 1 races. The cities chosen for that season are Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. The 3 grand prix will not happen one after the other.

The calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season

The 23 races of the upcoming season of the world's biggest motor racing circuit will be held in 21 countries (20 established nations and 1 principality). The Formula 1 2023 season starts on March 5 in Bahrain and ends on November 26 in the United Arab Emirates.

March 5 - Bahrain Grand Prix

March 19 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 2- Australian Grand Prix

April 16 - Chinese Grand Prix

April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 7 - Miami Grand Prix - United States Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida

May 21- Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Italy)

May 28 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 4 - Spanish Grand Prix

June 18 - Canadian Grand Prix

July 2 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 9 - British Grand Prix

July 23 - Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix

August 27 - Dutch Grand Prix

September 3 - Italian Grand Prix

September 17 - Singapore Grand Prix

September 24 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 8 - Qatar Grand Prix

October 22 - United States Grand Prix - United States Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

October 29 - Mexico City Grand Prix

November 5 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil)

November 18 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - United States Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

November 26 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix