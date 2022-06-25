Gareth Bale's path took a new direction when Wales qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 32-year-old has been signed by Los Angeles Football Club.

Gareth Bale's path took a new direction when Wales qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Everything seemed to indicate that the 32-year-old would retire from soccer after the end of his contract with Real Madrid, but the qualification of Wales made him change his plans.

Bale assured that his retirement will be postponed for a while. After that, the main problem was that the former Tottenham player was without a team and needed to be signed by one to arrive in top condition for Qatar 2022.

Rumors began to link him to Getafe, Tottenham, and Cardiff City, but today it was revealed where Bale will play next season, and it is none of those teams.

Gareth Bale´s new club

According to reports, Gareth Bale has been signed by Los Angeles Football Club. The former Real Madrid player signed a 12-month contract until June 2023 and will have a salary of $1.6 million. Bale will join Los Angeles FC, where he will play alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Carlos Vela.

It will be Bale's first experience in MLS, and the Welshman will undoubtedly arrive as a top-level reinforcement. Throughout of his career, the 32-year-old has won a total of 20 titles, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

In recent years, Bale has not played much for Real Madrid, but his hierarchy is undisputed. For El Merengue, he played 258 games, scored 106 goals, and provided 67 assists. Bale showed that his priorities were the Welsh national team and golf, we will see if that changes with his signing to Los Angeles FC.