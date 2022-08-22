Great Lakes take on Southeast at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport for the 2022 LLB World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Great Lakes and Southeast meet in the 2022 LLB World Series. This game will take place at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. The winner of this game will play against a big favorite, but the US teams are the big favorite to win the tournament overall. Here is all the detailed information about this LLB World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Great Lakes won against Iowa 8-7 in what was a tight game where defensive work was key to the Great Lakes' victory. The team had a more efficient pitcher than their rivals, but in the end the team scored one last run in the 6th inning to win.

The Southeast Region is represented by Tennessee, they are one of the big favorites on the United States side. The Southeast Region team's most recent victory was against Utah 11-2 and prior to that victory they won another game against Massachusetts 5-3.

Great Lakes vs Southeast: Date

Great Lakes and Southeast play for the 2022 LLB World Series on Monday, August 22 at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. Indiana is a good team but it is unlikely that they can win this game even though Tennessee is averaging 8 runs per game.

Great Lakes vs Southeast: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Great Lakes vs Southeast at the 2022 LLB World Series

This game for th 2022 LLB World Series, Great Lakes and Southeast at the Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport on Monday, August 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN