The match between Argentina and Morocco at theParis 2024 Olympic Games left a great controversy: 15 minutes of added time at the end of the match, which ended 2-2 after a goal by Cristian Medina in the 105th minute.
The amount of time added by Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg surprised many. While there were interruptions during the match, especially in the second half, 15 minutes seemed excessive.
Why so many added minutes in the Argentina vs Morocco match?
The explanation lies in a new VAR test that is being implemented in the tournament. This test uses a timer to count time lost due to interruptions in the game, with the aim of ensuring a greater net playing time.
According to journalist Hugo Balassone, in the match where Argentina faced Morocco the net time was only 54 minutes and 27 seconds, well below what was desired by the organizers and FIFA. Hence the number of minutes added by the Swedish referee Nyberg.
Does this new VAR test work?
The answer is still unclear. While the intention is good, the large number of interruptions in the match (88, according to Opta) makes it difficult to keep the clock accurate. In addition, Moroccan fans took advantage of the situation to make time with fallen players and even invade the field.
The VAR test with the stopwatch is interesting, but it still needs adjustments. The Paris 2024 organization must also improve security in the stadiums to avoid this type of situation. Security lapses allowed fans to disrupt the game and incidents at the end of the match put the safety of the players at risk.
