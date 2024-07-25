The Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony is set to be a spectacular event that will captivate audiences worldwide. With its unique location along the Seine River, the ceremony promises to be a departure from traditional stadium-based openings. Buthow long can spectators expect this grand spectacle to last?
What time does the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony start?
The Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 19:30 local time on Friday, July 26, 2024. This translates to 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) for viewers in the United States.
How long will the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony last?
The organizers have planned for a ceremony that will last approximately three and a half hours. This means that the event is expected to conclude around 11:00 PM local time or 5:00 PM EDT.
It’s important to note that these are estimated times, and the actual duration of the ceremony might vary slightly. However, the organizers have planned a comprehensive program that includes a parade of athletes, cultural performances, and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.
With its unique setting and ambitious program, the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony promises to be a memorable event that will set the tone for the entire Games.
