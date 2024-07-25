The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has reportedly filed a formal request to FIFA to be awarded the victory against Morocco in their Paris 2024 Olympics debut.

Soccer at Paris 2024 got off to a controversial start with a chaotic ending to the Argentina – Morocco game, which continues to make noise. Even though the African side ended up winning 2-1, La Albiceleste are not happy with how things unfolded in Saint-Etienne.

According to Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain of TyC Sports, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has requested FIFA to have the Olympic debut against Morocco awarded as a win.

AFA reportedly believes its team should be given all three points as it considers the Argentina – Morocco game had been suspended and that the Argentine players were victims of aggression by Moroccan fans, who also stormed the field.

Can FIFA do something about Argentina’s request?

Even though we’re talking about the soccer governing body, Argentina’s reported request to FIFA makes little sense as the Olympic tournament is not a FIFA event. It’s the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who makes the decisions.

This is exactly why teams are not forced to let their players participate in the Olympic Games, unlike when it comes to World Cups, World Cup Qualifiers or continental competitions.

Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, in fact, reports that FIFA considered Medina’s goal was not offside and suggested the game should have ended when Argentina scored for the second time. But the IOC thought otherwise.

The chaotic ending to the Argentina – Morocco Olympic game

With Morocco leading 2-1 in stoppage time, Argentina celebrated what appeared to be a last-gasp equalizer from Cristian Medina as referee Glenn Nyberg had added 15 minutes.

But the game immediately had to be suspended as countless Moroccoan fans stormed the field, with some of them throwing firecrackers and bottles on the Argentine players from the stands.

Many thought the game had ended after Argentina’s equalizer, but it turns out Nyberg planned to add even more minutes to the match and intended to play those remaining minutes despite the suspension.

Nearly two hours later, both the referee and the IOC ordered the teams to return to the field. With the stadium already empty, Nyberg reviewed Argentina’s second goal as VAR suggested a possible offside.

The official agreed with VAR after watching the replay on the monitor, restoring Morocco’s 2-1 lead as Argentina’s second goal was disallowed. Nyberg added three minutes to the match, but the African side held on to its lead.