Where to watch USA vs Germany live for free in the USA: 2024 USA Basketball Showcase

Team USA is gearing up to face Germany in the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase, promising an electrifying match-up you can’t afford to miss. Circle the date, keep an eye out for the venue announcement, and stay tuned for the tip-off time. This showdown is set to deliver high-octane action, so make sure to catch every moment live!

With the Olympic Games just days away, Team USA is wrapping up its preparation matches against some of the world’s top teams. Led by LeBron James and featuring the star power of Kevin Durant, the American squad is laser-focused on securing another gold medal.

In their final tune-up game, Team USA will face the reigning world champions, Germany, fresh off a hard-fought battle against South Sudan. The Germans are heading to Paris with ambitions of replicating last year’s triumph when they clinched the title by defeating Serbia in the final. There’s no better test for both squads than this showdown against the iconic Dream Team.

When will the USA vs Germany match be played?

In the last 2024 USA Basketball Showcase, USA will face off against Germany this Monday, July 22. The action tips off at 3 PM (ET).

USA vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Germany in the USA

Don’t miss the high-voltage showdown at the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase as Team USA faces Germany. Stream it live nationwide on Fubo (free trial) or catch it on FOX for even more viewing options.