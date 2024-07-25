Glenn Nyberg will be the man in the middle when the USMNT U-23 Olympic team takes on New Zealand in a must-win game for the Americans.

Glenn Nyberg had a wild opening day at the Summer Olympics in France. The match between Argentina and Morocco was not only difficult to officiate but has also gone down as one of the most embarrassing moments in Olympic history.

Argentina scored a late equalizer after a highly questionable 15 minutes were added as injury time. When Moroccan fans stormed the field and threw firecrackers at the Argentine players from the crowd, the match was suspended with seconds left, then two hours later the match was completed. When the teams returned to the field to play the remaining minutes, Glenn Nyberg called off Argentina’s goal for offsides after a VAR review.

The decision has already sent shockwaves, with Argentina’s coach Javier Mascherano going on a rant about the decision, claiming his team had been robbed prior to the match. Despite the embarrassment, Nyberg made the right call, as Bruno Amione was half a foot offside.

USMNT with Backs Against the Wall

The main event of the day was France’s debut against the US U-23 team. As expected, the United States held firm and looked promising, but France’s talent was enough to defeat the Americans 3-0.

USA vs France

Djordje Mihailović has received significant criticism online. The Colorado Rapids star was underwhelming in a match where fans clamored over why Diego Luna was left off the squad.

Now, the United States faces a must-win game against New Zealand, who won their opening game 2-1 over Guinea and have a major chance at qualification.