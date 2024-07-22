A look at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and how her presence impacts in the WNBA audience.

We’re halfway through the season of the premier women’s basketball league in the U.S., and the numbers are soaring. Attendance figures and TV viewership have surged to levels not seen since 2008. This dramatic increase reflects the growing popularity and impact of women’s basketball in the sports landscape. Undoubtedly, one of the key drivers behind this growth is Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

The arrival of former Iowa standout Caitlin Clark to the WNBA has been a game-changer. To put it in perspective, ten of the most-watched games this season have featured the Indiana Fever. Viewership numbers have surged, with a notable increase among younger audiences and male viewers, according to a report from Rachel Bachman of The Wall Street Journal.

It’s important to acknowledge that the surge in popularity for women’s basketball in the U.S. isn’t solely due to Caitlin Clark’s arrival or the breakout performance of Angel Reese. In recent years, the WNBA has significantly expanded its game coverage across various platforms, leading to a remarkable 181 percent increase in viewership compared to previous years. This broadening of access has played a crucial role in the growing fanbase.

Big changes often start with small gestures, and that’s exactly what University of Denver women’s basketball coach Doshia Woods has witnessed firsthand. Not long ago, when her players were asked about their idols, they predominantly mentioned NBA stars. Fast forward to today, and their role models have shifted to standout WNBA players like A’ja Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 10, 2024 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The growth of the WNBA’s fanbase was on full display during the June 16th matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. This game evoked memories of the epic NCAA title clash between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese from 2023. The contest attracted 2.25 million viewers on CBS, marking the second-largest audience of the WNBA season. It was only edged out by the same game’s subsequent broadcast on ESPN, which drew 2.3 million viewers.

Caitlin Clark’s net worth 2024

With the arrival of former Iowa standout Caitlin Clark to the top tier of women’s basketball and her subsequent impact on the market and viewership, many have been asking: How much will the Iowa star make in the WNBA?

Caitlin Clark’s salary, combined with the multiple endorsement deals she secured upon joining the WNBA, has turned her into a phenomenon rarely seen before. Her high-profile rivalry with Angel Reese adds an extra layer of excitement, drawing significant attention to both players and amplifying the spotlight on their matchups.

As of 2024, Caitlin Clark’s net worth is estimated at approximately $4 million, according to Parade. This figure encompasses her WNBA salary, endorsement deals, and various public appearances. Clark’s rising star in women’s basketball and her increasing marketability have played a crucial role in her impressive financial success.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever and the records

It didn’t take long for Caitlin Clark to start breaking records upon her arrival in the WNBA. Wearing the Indiana Fever jersey, Clark has already set a new milestone, surpassing legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James with her latest achievement.

Caitlin Clark made history by becoming the first WNBA player to record a game with 25+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 5+ three-pointers. If that isn’t impressive enough, the rookie has also set another milestone as the fastest guard in WNBA history to achieve 20 career blocks.