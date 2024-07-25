On 26 July, Paris 2024 wishes to make the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games unforgettable. Find out all the details here!

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have introduced an unprecedented novelty to its opening ceremony: it is held outside a stadium! This innovative decision has generated great expectation and curiosity around the world.

Paris 2024: A new era for the Olympic tradition

Traditionally, the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games have been held in imposing stadiums, where thousands of spectators gather to witness a spectacle full of color, music and symbolism. However, Paris 2024 has opted for a completely different approach, moving the ceremony to the heart of the city: The Seine River.

The 6-kilometre route, which will run from the Pont d’Austerlitz to the Trocadero, will offer a unique route through the heart of Paris. The more than 10,000 athletes, dignitaries and performers will sail aboard nearly 100 boats, parading in front of iconic landmarks such as Notre Dame and the Pont Neuf. The majestic Eiffel Tower will be the perfect backdrop for the grand finale of this spectacular ceremony.

A member of the public rides his bike on a empty Voie Georges Pompidou avenue along the Seine River ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

What makes this Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony so special?

There are several reasons why the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be special. Here are some of the most important ones:

A unique setting: By choosing the Seine as the main stage, Paris 2024 offers an urban and dynamic backdrop that contrasts with traditional stadiums. Bridges, monuments and riverbanks will become key elements of the staging.

A more immersive experience: The ceremony along the Seine will allow a much wider audience to participate in the event. Millions of people will be able to follow the ceremony from the banks of the river or through screens, feeling part of this global celebration.

A message of sustainability: The choice of the Seine as the main stage is no coincidence. Paris 2024 organisers are looking to show that it is possible to organise a more sustainable and environmentally friendly Olympic Games.

The legacy of Paris 2024

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony will not only be a unique and memorable moment, but it will also mark a before and after in the history of the Olympic Games. This innovation will inspire future editions to look for new ways to connect with audiences, celebrate diversity and promote values such as sustainability and inclusion.