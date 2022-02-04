With the exception of the 2006 Olympic Winter Games, Jamaica has competed in every Winter Olympics, however only in bobsledding. Here, find out whether it has ever won a medal in bobsledding.

Bobsleighing, also known as bobsledding, is a team winter sport in which a gravity-powered sleigh is used to make timed laps down small, winding, banked, icy courses. The very first bobsleds were created by Frederik Verschelden in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in the late 1800s for wealthy Victorian British tourists vacationing at Caspar Badrutt's Palace Hotel.

Early sleds were developed from delivery sleds and toboggans used by boys. Bobsleighs, luges, and skeletons were subsequently developed from them. A two or four-person team drives a specially built sled down an ice track at the Winter Olympic Games, with the victorious team completing the run in the quickest time.

The event has been included since the first Winter Games in 1924 in Chamonix, France. The only exception was the 1960 games in Squaw Valley when the organizing committee opted not to build a track to save money. Aside from that, every game has featured a four-man competition. At the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics, a two-man event was introduced, while a two-woman event first took place at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Has Jamaica ever won a medal in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics?

Jamaica has failed to win a bobsleigh Olympic medal. At the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, the Jamaican four-man bobsled team stunned the whole world with their debut. They soon became a fan favorite, owing to their reputation as the games' ultimate underdog narrative and the novelty of a tropical country competing in a cold-weather sport.

After losing control of the sled and falling on one of their four runs, they were not officially declared winners. They did, however, show great progress during the games, with several quick starts impressing onlookers. They famously stepped off of their sled after crashing and walked with it to the finish line, to a standing ovation.

In Albertville, France, Jamaica participated in the 1992 Winter Olympics. The Jamaican bobsleigh team was its sole representative, and they did not win any medals. Except for the 2006 Olympic Winter Games, Jamaica has competed in every Olympic Winter Games since, albeit solely in bobsledding.

